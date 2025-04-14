Serbia committed to its EU course, pledges to contribute to its prosperity — top diplomat

BELGRADE, April 14. /TASS/. Belgrade remains committed to its EU-ward aspirations and is ready to contribute to Europe’s prosperity, Serbia’s acting Foreign Minister Marko Djuric said during a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"During the meeting, Djuric stressed that membership in the European Union is Serbia’s strategic choice. He noted that his country is firmly committed to its European path and wants to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in Europe as a reliable partner," the Serbian government said in a press statement.

According to the statement, the minister said that he hoped that "the European Union will acknowledge and positively assess Serbia’s efforts."

"Djuric also noted that Serbia’s key interests are to preserve stability in the region, develop regional cooperation, and strengthen good neighborly relations. In conclusion, he pledged that Serbia will continue constructive efforts to ease tensions," the government said.

Currently, Serbia is an official candidate for EU membership, along with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Turkey, and Ukraine. However, Brussels is exerting pressure on Belgrade to compel it to give its consent to granting this status to Kosovo, which would mean its official recognition.