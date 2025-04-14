Extension of moratorium on energy strikes depends on Putin's decision — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Whether the moratorium on strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities will be extended or not depends on Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"It will depend on President Putin's decision," he said when asked whether the agreement will be extended after it expires on April 16 (30 days since the moratorium was announced on March 18).

Peskov recalled that "the moratorium has essentially not been observed by the Ukrainian side." "Therefore, of course, it will be necessary to analyze these 30 days. Probably to exchange information and considerations with the Americans. And then the supreme commander-in-chief, the president, will make a decision," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. Putin agreed to the proposal to hold off on strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to do so. Later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy facilities.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Kiev regime continues to unilaterally attack Russia's energy infrastructure despite public statements of support for the moratorium. Moscow remains committed to the agreements.