MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the settlement of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active and decisive operations," it said in a statement.

Additionally, damage was inflicted on formations of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment, a Marines brigade and three National Guard brigades in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomicheskoye, Zverevo, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Alekseyevka, Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Novosergeyevka, Miroliubovka and Preobrazhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukraine lost more than 435 servicemen, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, seven pickup trucks and eight field artillery guns, including a US-made Paladin 155mm self-propelled artillery unit.

Air defenses shot down a Ukrainian-operated F-16 fighter jet and more than 200 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"Air defenses shot down a Ukrainian F-16 aircraft, eight JDAM guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS missiles and 207 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said in a statement.

Russian forces struck storage site of Ukrainian tactical missiles

Russian forces hit a Ukrainian storage site of tactical missiles, an airfield and a training center for drone operators, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Tactical aviation, attack drones, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups hit the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, a storage site of weapons and ammunition, a training center for drone operators, a storage site of tactical missiles and temporary bases of Ukrainian armed formations and mercenaries in 141 areas,” it said in a statement.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Ukraine lost up to 70 servicemen and two ammunition depots over the past day from operations of the battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup Dnepr seized more favorable positions. Damage was inflicted on formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and two coast guard brigades in the areas of the Novodanilovka, Pavlovka and Novoandreyevka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region; and the Sadovoye, Nikolskoye and Antonovka settlements in the Kherson Region. Up to 70 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, five vehicles and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said in a statement.

Battlegroup West

Ukraine lost up to 260 military personnel over the past day from operations of the battlegroup West, the ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup West seized more favorable positions. Damage was inflicted on five Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigae, a jaeger brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Radkovka, Petropavlovka, Borovaya, Novaya Kruglyakovka and Novogorovka in the Kharkov Region; and Redkodub, Yampol and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic and Serebryanskoye forestry. Ukrainian forces lost up to 260 servicemen, seven pickup trucks and seven artillery guns. Three Zakhist and Quertus electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Battlegroup East

Ukraine lost up to 130 servicemen, a Krab self-propelled artillery unit and an electronic warfare station from operations of the East battlegroup over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Ukraine lost up to 130 servicemen, an armored fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle and two field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery unit. An electronic warfare station was destroyed," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, units of the battlegroup continued advancing deep into the enemy's defense.

"Damage was inflicted on manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a Marines brigade and three territorial defense brigades in the areas of the Bogatyr, Novopol, Alexandrograd, Karl Marx, Burlatskoye, Shevchenko and Otradnoye settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic; Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region; and Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.