Russia’s unemployment down to historic low of 2.4% in January-February — minister

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. The unemployment in Russia has plunged to record low of 2.4% in January-February, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in his address to the 51st session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (the governing body of the International Monetary Fund).

In his words, "against the backdrop of challenging external conditions, the Russian economy has demonstrated resilience."

"The expansion of economic activity has been accompanied by job creation and rising household incomes. Over the past two years, employment has increased by more than 2 million workers, while the unemployment rate has declined to a historic low of 2.4% (as of January-February 2025)," he said.

The Russian finance minister said the growth of real disposable incomes is estimated at 7.3% percent in 2024, compared to 6.1% in 2023.

"At the same time, investment activity remains at an elevated level (7.4% growth in 2024), which will contribute to the increase of productive capacity in the coming years," he said.