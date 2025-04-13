Hamas insists on ceasefire, hostage exchange as part of deal with Israel

CAIRO, April 13. /TASS/. A new deal with Israel should envisage along with the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners a complete cessation of hostilities in he Gaza Strip, Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said.

"We are very responsible and positive about all new proposals if they envisage ending the war and withdrawing the enemy troops [from Gaza]. We will not let anyone entrap us and reduce the outcome of talks merely to an exchange deal, which will be followed by a renewed aggression in Gaza when implemented," the Hamas-affiliated Quds news portal quoted him as saying.

He confirmed that a Hamas delegation is currently in Cairo to discuss with the mediators "prospects for ending the war and opening checkpoints on the border with Gaza" to resume humanitarian deliveries to the enclave.

Hamas said on Saturday that Hamad had dispatched a delegation led by senior Politburo official Khalil al-Hayya to Egypt to continue talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Palestinian agency Maan, which is close to Hamas, said earlier that Egypt had advanced another proposal to end hostilities in Gaza. The initiative provides for the release of eight or nine hostages, including a man holding both Israeli and US citizenship, and the transfer of eight bodies of hostages who died while in Hamas captivity. In exchange, Israel is supposed to set free several hundred Palestinians, including 150 serving life sentences. During this period, which is to last for 50 days, humanitarian deliveries to Gaza are to be resumed. The ceasefire period may be extended up to 70 days to guarantee the resumption of indirect talks between the parties to the conflict on the second phase of the deal envisaging the cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

According to Maan, Israel "is close to accepting" Egypt’s latest initiative.