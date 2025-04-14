EU plans to hold informal ministerial meeting in Ukraine in May — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, April 14. /TASS/. The European Union plans to hold an informal ministerial meeting in Ukraine in May, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We are planning to hold an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ukraine in May," the M1 television channel said, citing a media session with Hungarian reporters after meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The top Hungarian diplomat expressed concern over the meeting, saying that it was yet another step toward protracting the Ukrainian conflict.