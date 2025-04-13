Putin's Direct Line Q&A session to be held this year — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin plans to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A session again this year, it is in demand and valuable, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"There will be a Direct Line Q&A session this year. This is a format that has repeatedly confirmed its demand, its informational value. And most importantly, it is something that people need," he said in response to a corresponding question.

The Direct Line Q&A session has been held 18 times since 2001, and has been combined with a major year-end press conference three times. Anyone can send a question to the head of state. The event typically receives several million questions. All of them are then processed by specialized departments.