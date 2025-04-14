China to impose visa restrictions on US citizens over Tibet issue — foreign ministry

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Beijing will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have demonstrated an inappropriate stance on the Tibet issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated on Monday.

"The United States has taken advantage of the Tibet issue to impose indiscriminate visa restrictions on Chinese officials, which is a serious violation of international law and fundamental norms of international relations," the spokesman said at a briefing. "On the basis of China's laws on foreign relations and on countering foreign sanctions, the Chinese side has decided to apply visa restrictions on US representatives who have demonstrated a totally inappropriate position on the Tibet issue," he said.

Tibetan issues are exclusively part of China's internal affairs, Lin stressed, adding that China welcomes tourist visits and business contacts by friendly foreigners in this Chinese southwestern region. "However, we are against representatives of any country interfering in Tibet's affairs under the pretext of addressing so-called human rights, religion and culture," he concluded.