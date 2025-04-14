Hungary not supporting new EU energy sanctions against Russia — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, April 14. /TASS/. Hungary will not support new EU sanctions against Russia in the field of energy resources supplies, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters after the EU foreign ministers meeting.

A draft large 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions was discussed. Ukrainian foreign minister Andrey Sibiga "demanded introduction of sanctions against supplies of Russian energy resources and the nuclear industry," Szijjarto said, streamed by M1 television. "Several colleagues from the European Union sided with these demands. We sent a clear message that we would not support that in any way," the minister noted.

Proposals were also made last week in the EU to add several Russian ministers and the deputy prime minister of Serbia into the sanction list, Szijjarto said. Hungary warned it would not support such steps, the minister added.