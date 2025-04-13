Kremlin spokesman says Russia, US make good progress in re-establishing relations

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia and the US are making good headway in re-establishing their relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

"In fact, everything is moving ahead very well," he said. "Resurrecting relations basically from scratch is a very complicated thing to do. It requires very intense diplomatic and other efforts."

"The whole path consists of small steps to recreate an atmosphere of at least minimal mutual trust, to strengthen this mutual trust," the spokesman went on to say. "This is what is being done now <...> by the special services. Communication is taking place between the Foreign Ministry and the State Department."

According to Peskov, talks between Russia and the US have a lot of "nuances" related to the resumption of normal operation of their diplomatic missions.