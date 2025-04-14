Russia to continue increasing LNG exports — deputy PM Novak

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia will continue increasing exports of liquefied natural gas and nuclear technologies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with his deputies.

"The fuel and energy complex is now the country's key export sector. Russia will continue to remain a world leader. Along with oil, gas and coal supplies, we will continue to increase exports of liquefied natural gas and nuclear technologies," he said, reporting on the preparation of Russia's energy strategy until 2050.

According to the deputy prime minister, the strategy also provides for the diversification of resource supplies, the development of new logistics routes, including the Northern Sea Route, and the development of partnerships with countries in Asia and the Global South.