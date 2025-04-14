Israel proposes temporary ceasefire to Hamas — Egyptian TV

CAIRO, April 14. /TASS/. Israel has handed over, via Egypt, a proposal to Hamas to temporarily cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip and begin talks on a lasting truce, Egypt’s Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel said, citing sources.

According to the sources, Cairo has already conveyed the Israeli initiative to Hamas and is waiting for their response.

According to the Al Hadath television channel, Israel insists on Hamas’ disarmament as one of the conditions.

Hamas has not yet commented on these reports.

The Hamas-affiliated Maan agency reported on Monday that as part of the renewed deal, Israel has proposed to resume a ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of ten hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander. Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire. Apart from that, it will open several checkpoints on the border with Gaza to ensure humanitarian deliveries to the enclave.

If the deal is ultimately made, Hamas may release 11 living hostages and hand over the bodies of 16 deceased hostages, the agency said, citing an official from Egypt, which is acting as a mediator. According to the official, this is quite likely "if the ceasefire period is extended to 70 days to make it possible to keep the situation in the enclave under control up till the end of the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha)," which falls for early June this year. Moreover, the extended ceasefire period will give time to engage in indirect talks on the third phase of the Hamas-Israeli agreement on a permanent ceasefire and Israeli troops withdrawal from Gaza.