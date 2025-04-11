Advanced hardware makes up 100% in Russia’s naval strategic nuclear forces — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s naval strategic nuclear forces serve as a guarantee of the country’s security and are 100% outfitted with advanced equipment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the Navy’s development on Friday.

"No doubt, a priority task is to strengthen the Navy in its key segment - the strategic nuclear forces, which serve as a crucial guarantee of ensuring Russia’s security and maintaining a global balance," the Russian leader pointed out.

"In this regard, I want to note, of course, that the share of advanced armaments and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces makes up already 100% in Russia," Putin stressed.

Russia should maintain this share in the future as well, the head of state said.

"Along with this, it is necessary to continue and build up the serial construction of modern ships of various classes," the Russian president added.

These ships should feature advanced equipment, including precision and hypersonic weapons and robotic platforms and operate new control, reconnaissance, communications, radar, sonar and navigation systems, he said.

Putin mentioned the upgraded Project 885M (Yasen-M) multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Perm floated out on March 27 to become the first regular carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles.

"These are the weapons that can perform strategic tasks," the head of state stressed.