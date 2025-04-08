Possible US-Iran conflict to entail dire consequences — Russia’s deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. A potential conflict between Washington and Tehran could have dire consequences for the region, prompting Moscow to take measures to prevent such a scenario, according to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who addressed the State Duma.

"I believe that in the event of a conflict between Iran and the US, which we aim to avoid at all costs due to the potentially disastrous consequences for the region, we do not want Russia to be drawn into yet another conflict resolution. However, such possibilities do exist. I am confident that our government will take all necessary actions," he stated.

Rudenko clarified that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is not a military alliance. "In the event of such a scenario, Russia is not obligated to provide military assistance," he emphasized. He also noted that the treaty contains provisions related to military-technical cooperation and military interaction.

During a plenary session, the State Duma ratified the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran. This document was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia in January. In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the treaty to the State Duma. The treaty establishes a legal framework for long-term cooperation between the two countries, enshrining their status as strategic partners across a range of sectors, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, and science and engineering.