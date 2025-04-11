MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will fail to make a deal with Vladimir Zelensky because Zelensky is not an autonomous actor, and those that control him won't give Trump the satisfaction, said Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party in Ukraine.

"When Trump offers Zelensky a deal, he does not understand that he is dealing not with an entrepreneur, but with a political puppet, whose strings he could have seen a long time ago if he wanted to. And these strings are being pulled by his political enemies, whose task is to put him in a losing position. Even if he is forced to make a deal, no one will fulfill it. Deals are made by those who have the will and are independent in their decisions, and Zelensky has since day one of his political career had no political will or independence," he wrote in his column for aif.ru.

He said that Washington's greed is clouding its judgement in the Ukrainian conflict. "Today, the United States is giving Zelensky the opportunity to buy himself out of the conflict, and preserve what remains of the country. There is no understanding of the real political situation in Ukraine in this scheme. Its political leadership does not want to buy peace or even get it for free, Kiev wants to sell the war to the United States. That's exactly what Zelensky was doing in the Oval Office, and he was kicked out like an unwelcome solicitor," Medvedchuk believes.

He noted that behind Zelensky's actions, including his refusal to negotiate with Russia, are "the British special services, the Brussels bureaucracy and the lurking American Democrats who are bent on revenge." It's all a part of their scheme, and its beneficiaries cannot be persuaded to take any deal other than the one they impose on the current US administration. "And it was this external management that pushed Ukraine's course towards NATO and the European Union, where it simply was not accepted. The course completely subordinated Ukraine economically and politically and made it the poorest country in Europe, and its elites the most corrupt in the world," he added.

The politician said that to end the Ukrainian conflict, a full reboot of the Ukrainian political system and state ideology is needed, and not the signature of "illegitimate Zelensky on a piece of paper."

A winning mechanism for everyone

"Today, to get out of the Ukrainian conflict, to save the lives of millions of Ukrainians, no other mechanisms have been proposed other than the introduction of external governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations. Three sides win here - Trump, who gets leverage over this conflict and the real establishment of peace, Russia, which receives guarantees of security and peace on its borders, and a way out of confrontation with the collective West. But it is the Ukrainian people who will benefit most, as they will finally stop being sacrificed for political ambitions," Medvedchuk concluded.