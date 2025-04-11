Witkoff’s flight takes off from St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The flight carrying US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff took off from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport at about 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT), flight tracking data from Flightradar showed.

The plane left Russia’s airspace and entered Estonia at 11:11 p.m. Moscow time. Estonia’s air traffic controllers confirmed to TASS that the plane flew over the country’s territory and entered Latvia’s airspace at 11:24 p.m.

Witkoff’s more than four-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ended at about ten in the evening.