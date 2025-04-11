Russian stock market indices rising on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the upward trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 2.37% to 2,829.92 points. The RTS Index edged up by 3.61% to 1,061.24 points. The yuan rate moved downward by twenty-six kopecks to 11.25 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended trading by towards Friday evening, April 11, with a strong rally amid the visit of special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff to Russia and expectations of improvements in Russia-US relations," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,750 - 2,850 points on Monday.