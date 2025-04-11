Ukraine sustaining `colossal casualties’ in Oleshnya in Kursk region — security officer

KURSK, April 11. /TASS/. Russian fighters have eliminated a group of Ukrainian paratroopers dispatched to reinforce the troops in Oleshnya in the bordering Russian region of Kursk, with Ukrainian troops in general suffering colossal casualties near that settlement, a Russian security officer told TASS.

"The enemy has been struggling to control sectors of the settlement of Oleshnya toward which a group of Ukrainian paratroopers from near Yunakovka had been dispatched. The enemy manpower was wiped out as enemy units came under fire. Ukrainian troops have been sustaining colossal casualties here," the officer said.