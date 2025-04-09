MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The crew of a Su-35S multirole thrust vector-controlled fighter jet from the Russian Aerospace Forces has successfully completed a combat mission to escort aircraft in the border area of the Kursk Region, according to the Defense Ministry.

"The purpose of this combat duty was to provide protection for bomber and attack aircraft striking temporary deployment sites and strongholds of Ukrainian forces. After accomplishing the mission, the entire group returned to base safely. According to reconnaissance reports, the targets were successfully engaged," the ministry stated.

The pilot of the Su-35S, who identified himself as Irek, emphasized that the crew's role was to establish air superiority. "We also undertake missions to cover other aircraft and counter enemy air defenses. I would like to extend my wishes for patience and fortitude to our comrades at the frontline. I am confident that victory will soon be ours," he remarked.