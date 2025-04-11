New luxury car sales see negative growth in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Sales of new luxury cars in Russia tumbled 9% year on year in the first quarter of 2025 to 115 units, the Avtostat analytical agency reports.

The new luxury car market in Russia declined for the first time in 2025.

Rolls-Royce was the best-selling luxury-class car brand in the first quarter, with 40 vehicles sold. Bentley was second (34 cars), followed by Lamborghini (28 units). Twelve new Ferraris and a Maserati were also sold.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was the top-selling model of all luxury cars (28 cars). The Lamborghini Urus (24 units) was second. They are followed by two Bentley models, the Bentayga (17 units) and the Continental GT (15 units). The Rolls-Royce Spectre is fifth with seven cars sold.

"We would like to remind you that it [the new luxury cars market] surged by 35% in January, remained flat in annual terms in February, and plunged by 30% in March. It still saw growth in January-February (+18%) but slipped into the red in the first quarter," Avtostat said.