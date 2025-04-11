Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Kursk and Sumy Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of April 5-11 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. They liberated the settlements of Guyevo in the Kursk Region, Basovka and Zhuravka in the Sumy Region through active operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields, defense enterprises over week

Russian troops delivered eight strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military airfields, defense enterprises and manpower of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the week, the ministry reported.

"On April 5-11 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered eight combined strikes by airborne and sea-based long-range precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting the infrastructure of military airfields, enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, assembly workshops and storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 10,000 troops in all frontline areas in week

The Ukrainian military lost more than 10,000 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week of April 5-11, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army suffered over 2,345 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 1,585 casualties from the Battlegroup West, roughly 2,085 casualties from the Battlegroup South, over 3,005 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, more than 1,060 casualties from the Battlegroup East and over 555 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, with total casualties amounting to over 10,635 troops.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 2,345 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 2,345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and five ammunition depots in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region… Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov and Belgorod directions, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 2,345 personnel, four tanks, 41 armored combat vehicles and 79 motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 20 field artillery guns and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,585 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,585 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy artillery guns, including 10 Western-made weapons in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,585 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including two M113 armored personnel carriers and three MaxxPro armored vehicles of US manufacture and a Polish-made Dzik armored vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, 28 field artillery guns, among them 10 Western-made weapons, four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 2,085 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 2,085 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 19 armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position as a result of active operations and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,085 personnel, five tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 104 motor vehicles, 19 field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,005 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,005 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 34 enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions as a result of decisive operations and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of three mechanized, two assault and two infantry brigades, an airborne brigade, two jaeger brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard brigade and the Omega special operations detachment," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,005 personnel, 34 armored combat vehicles, including five M113 armored personnel carriers, four MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles and three HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture, 38 motor vehicles and 29 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,060 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,060 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,060 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, including six Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 555 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 555 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units took better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 555 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 41 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 15 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and nine ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,200 Ukrainian UAVs, 27 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,200 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 27 JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 27 JDAM guided aerial bombs and 19 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 1,200 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 50,974 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,796 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,534 multiple rocket launchers, 23,471 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,965 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.