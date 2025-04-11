Russian foreign debt grew to $312.4 bln as of April 1, 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign debt stood at $312.4 bln as of April 1, 2025, which is 7.6% (or $22.1 bln) higher as compared to the figure at the start of 2025, the Central Bank said.

"According to the estimate of the Bank of Russia, the foreign debt of the Russian Federation as of April 1, 2025 amounted to $312.4 bln, having increased from the start of 2025 by $22.1 bln or by 7.6%. The pace of the indicator was largely driven by positive revaluation of liabilities of other sectors," the Central Bank noted.

The foreign debt of Russia totaled $290.3 bln as of January 1 of this year.