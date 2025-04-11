German Defense Minister expects no peace in Ukraine in foreseeable future

BRUSSELS, April 11. /TASS/. There will be no peace in Ukraine anytime soon, acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said following a meeting of a contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine held for the first time under the chairmanship of Germany and the United Kingdom.

"We must concede (that) peace in Ukraine appears to be out of reach in the immediate future," he said. This is why Kiev's partners should ensure Ukraine receives military support.

The Bundestag had previously approved the disbursement of €11 billion until 2029 to assist Kiev, in addition to the already promised aid.

Germany is the second largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. Since the beginning of the conflict, Berlin has provided Kiev with various kinds of support worth about €44 billion. Russia has repeatedly stated that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons only extends the conflict.