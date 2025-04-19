Too early for IAEA to join Iran-U.S. talks, says Iranian foreign minister

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will eventually play a constructive role in resolving the crisis over Iran's nuclear program. However, he clarified that it is premature for the agency to participate in ongoing negotiations with the United States at this stage.

"The agency will be part of this process and will play an important role. Its presence is useful, but not yet within the framework of these negotiations, because we have not yet reached the stage where it is necessary," Araghchi stated in an interview with IRNA news agency.

He emphasized that Iran continues to grant the IAEA access to nuclear sites, reaffirming that the organization holds full responsibility for monitoring and verification efforts.

Meanwhile, on April 19, a second round of indirect talks was held in Rome between Iran and the U.S., mediated by Oman, to address issues surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. As in the previous meeting, the U.S. delegation was led by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi reported that the two sides achieved a greater understanding on several issues. The next meeting between Araghchi and Witkoff is scheduled for April 26, following technical consultations set for April 23.