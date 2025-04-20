Soyuz MS-26 crew returns to Earth

KOROLYOV, April 20. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Donald Pettit returned to Earth, TASS reports from the Mission Control Center.

The crew returned from the International Space Station on board of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft that landed in Kazakhstan. The cosmonauts and the astronaut were evacuated later from the return vehicle of the spacecraft.

The 73rd long-duration expedition started when the Soyuz MS-26 departed from the International Space Station (ISS). It consists of Roscosmos cosmonaut and sixth special TASS reporter at ISS Alexey Zubritsky, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.