MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/ Russia will suspend all military operations during an Easter truce, which will be in effect from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 to 00:00 Moscow time on April 21 - lasting a total of 30 hours.

This ceasefire was announced today by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. Moscow hopes Kiev will also observe the pause in hostilities. President Putin emphasized that Ukraine’s response will reveal its genuine willingness and ability to engage in peace negotiations.

Russian forces remain prepared to defend themselves and respond promptly should Ukraine violate the truce. This caution stems from past breaches of a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, initiated on March 18, which Ukrainian forces violated over 100 times. Moscow upheld the agreement, but if Kiev disrupts the current ceasefire, Russian troops are ready to react immediately and decisively.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Gerasimov "issued instructions to all group commanders in the special military operation zone to cease fire and pause combat operations."

"The ceasefire regime is introduced for humanitarian purposes and will be observed by Russian forces, contingent upon mutual compliance by the Kiev regime," the ministry clarified.

This marks the second ceasefire during the ongoing military operation. The first was declared in 2023 to coincide with Christmas, from 12:00 Moscow time on January 6 until 24:00 Moscow time on January 7. However, Kiev did not observe the truce, a move the Kremlin condemned as a "cynical and inexplicable reaction.".