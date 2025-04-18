Top Iranian diplomat briefs his Russian counterpart on progress of talks with US

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he had briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the progress of talks with the United States on Iran's nuclear program.

"We discussed the nuclear issue in great detail, talked about the negotiations with the US. I briefed Mr. Lavrov on their progress and content and the issues that are being discussed," he said during a joint press conference with Lavrov.

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that Tehran will continue to inform its Russian and Chinese partners about the details of the talks with the US, and hopes that Russia will help reach a fair agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

On April 12, indirect talks were held in Muscat between US and Iranian representatives under Omani mediation to resolve the situation surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and calm, and the sides agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks will be held in Rome on April 19.