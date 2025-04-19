MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The US leadership, including President Donald Trump, is aware of the fundamental causes of the conflict in Ukraine. However, a longstanding anti-Russian sentiment - built over many years and decades - hinders their ability to pursue reasonable solutions, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK interviewer Pavel Zarubin.

"In my view, the leadership of the US administration, including President Donald Trump, understands the root causes of the Ukraine conflict. Yet, an anti-Russian backdrop has been cultivated over recent years and even decades across both America and Europe," Ushakov explained. "This environment prevents many officials - some of whom share our perspective - from advocating for more sensible ideas."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly voiced his support for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, emphasizing that such a solution must consider Russia's interests and address the root causes of the conflict. According to Putin, only by doing so can lasting peace be achieved - a goal Moscow strongly advocates for.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed that during a conversation on February 12, Putin briefed President Trump on the importance of tackling the underlying issues fueling the Ukrainian conflict.