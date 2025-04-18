New port of Archangelsk to provide Russia with year-round access to World Ocean

ARKHANGELSK, April 18. /TASS/. Implementation of a strategic project on construction of a new deep-water area in the port of Arkhangelsk will provide Russia with year-round access to the World Ocean, Governor Alexander Tsybulsky said.

The project is estimated until 2032 and its implementation provides for receiving cargo ships with the deadweight up to 75,000 metric tons and the draft up to 14.5 meters. "This will provide the year-round access of the World Ocean bypassing water areas of all the unfriendly countries," the governor said.

The design capacity of the port is 31.4 mln metric tons of cargo per year.

"Investment proposals were prepared, including the financial and economic model. We will send the investment declaration to the Russian Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport by the end of the second quarter," Tsybulsky said.

The total cost of the project is 375 bln rubles ($4.6 bln), including 116 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) for creation of access infrastructure - motorways, rail tracks and transport and logistical centers, he added.

Rosatom and Eurosib are among the key partners in the project, the governor said. "Furthermore, talks with Chinese partners are underway," he added.