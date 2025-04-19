Russian Patriarch calls to actively love neighbors

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill congratulated the believers with the Resurrection of Christ in the video address released by the Patriarch’s press service.

"Even the tiniest efforts, the modest mites will not lose the value in eyes of the Lord if we, following the gospel precepts, will labor to the benefit of our neighbors. Let your hearts be filled with unfading light of the Resurrection of Christ, the inexhaustible source inspiring for active love. Embrace your nearest and dearest, congratulate them with the holiday, support those needing your help and your involvement, so that they may feel the creating and transfiguring force of Easter joy," the Patriarch said.

Orthodox Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, the day of resurrection of Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 20.