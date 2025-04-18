Pakistan completed preparations for first freight train from Russia — Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, April 18. /TASS/. Pakistan completed preparations to receive the first in history freight train from Russia, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali told reporters.

"This is going to take place very soon," the Ambassador said. All the required measures were taken and the project is in the course of implementation, he added.

The freight train from Russia to Pakistan will depart in April 2025, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk said earlier. The two countries have never had the rail service before.