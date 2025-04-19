Next US military aid package to Ukraine not being discussed — NYT

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. Neither the White House, nor the US Congress are discussing any new military aid packages for Ukraine after resources approved by the Biden administration run out, the New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

"There is virtually no serious discussion underway at the White House or on Capitol Hill about the next package of arms for Ukraine when the current support, which was pushed through in the last months of the Biden administration, runs its course, according to congressional supporters of Ukraine," the newspaper said.

According to it, "European officials say they have not even received assurances that the United States will continue its extensive intelligence sharing for Ukraine."

"In fact, when the White House talks about its relationship with Ukraine these days, it is usually in terms of what it is getting, not what it plans to give," the newspaper concluded.