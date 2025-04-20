Russian oil imports by China down 14.7% in Q1 2025 — statistics

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. China lowered Russian oil imports by 14.7% annually to 24.315 mln metric tons in the first quarter of this year, the Main Customs Administration of China said.

The value of Russian oil supplies amounted to $13 bln over the reporting quarter, down 22% year on year. Russia remains the top supplier of oil to China.

Oil accounts for more than 40% of the value of all Russian deliveries to China.

In March 2025, Russia supplied 8.85 mln metric tons of oil to China, which is 14% more than in February of this year. The value of oil imports stood at $4.6 bln, up 9% against February 2025.

China increased oil imports from Russia in 2024 by 1.3% year on year to 108.47 mln metric tons.