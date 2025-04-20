Japan’s PM considers inappropriate to link trade and security talks with the US

TOKYO, April 20. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba considers inappropriate to link together talks on trade and security issues with the United States.

"I do not think it is relevant to discuss security and trade together. We must resolve security issues without linking them to tariff issues," the prime minister said on the air with NHK television. The prime minister made the statement amid assumptions expressed in Japan that US President Donald Trump may require from Tokyo to boost defense spending as concessions for reduction or abolishment of tariffs.

Reductions of the trade deficit is the priority for Trump, Ishiba added.