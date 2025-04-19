Putin congratulates military, all Orthodox Christians on Easter

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon Russia’s military and Orthodox Christians worldwide to unite in spirit during the upcoming Easter celebration, emphasizing the significance of faith and patriotism.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the eve of Easter," Putin stated during a meeting with chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. "First and foremost, I address our servicemen who embrace Christianity and Orthodoxy, and who are defending Russia on this sacred holiday. I also extend my congratulations to all those across our country and around the world who observe and honor this blessed day."

He urged Gerasimov to pass along his best wishes to the soldiers, expressing gratitude for their dedication, sacrifice, and heroism in service of the Fatherland.