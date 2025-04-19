Russian forces advance near Volchansk despite serious Ukrainian counterattacks — expert

LUGANSK, April 19. /TASS/. Russian troops are systematically advancing near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region despite serious Ukrainian counterattacks on this section of the front, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Regarding Volchansk: here our troops are advancing slowly, systematically, despite the fact that the enemy has actually launched a number of serious counterattacks to the southeast of the settlement. <...> Counterattacks, of course, affect the advance of our troops. Of course, they slow them down, but the Ukrainian fighters cannot physically stop the advance of our troops in this area," he said.

The military expert noted that at the moment the Russian forces are currently engaged in active fighting in the area of Volchanskiye Khutora.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops tried to counterattack several times during the day near Volchansk. After suffering losses and regrouping, the enemy continues to attack, trying to regain previously lost positions.