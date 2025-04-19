IN BRIEF: Putin declares Easter truce, holds meeting with chief of General Staff

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia has announced a cessation of all hostilities until 00:00 Moscow time on April 21 and has urged Kiev to reciprocate, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following a report in the Kremlin by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Gerasimov informed the supreme commander-in-chief that the majority of the Kursk Region has been liberated from Ukrainian forces, and an enemy group has been encircled in a village in the Belgorod region.

TASS has reviewed the key points of the meeting.

Easter Truce

Guided by humanitarian considerations, Russia will halt all hostilities from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 until 00:00 Moscow time on April 21.

"I order a ceasefire during this period. We expect the Ukrainian side to follow our example," Putin declared.

Russian troops "must remain vigilant to potential violations and provocations by the enemy, including any aggressive actions."

"We are aware that the Kiev regime has violated the agreement to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure over 100 times."

Situation in the Special Operation Zone

"The situation along the contact line is stable and developing favorably for us. Russian forces are advancing systematically."

"In the border areas - specifically in the Kursk and Belgorod regions - after completing combat operations to secure these territories, reports will be provided separately."

Russia remains open to negotiations and welcomes the interest of the U.S., China, and other nations in pursuing a "just and peaceful resolution" to the Ukrainian crisis.

Gerasimov’s Report

Gerasimov reported that the Russian Armed Forces have liberated the majority of the districts in the Kursk Region previously invaded by Ukrainian forces.

"The main part of the region’s territory, covering approximately 1,260 square kilometers - 99.5% - has now been liberated."

"Operations to secure the Gornal area are nearing completion, with assault groups from the 810th Marines Brigade conducting combat missions against enemy units in Gornal and nearby groves."

Ukrainian units attempted to breach into Russian territory near Demidovka and Popovka in the Belgorod Region, but these efforts to insert significant enemy forces into Russian territory were thwarted.

"At present, there are no enemy forces in the Demidovka area; the territory has been cleared. Small infiltrated groups - up to 12 men - remain in the forest south of Popovka. These groups are under blockade, with ongoing efforts for their destruction and extraction, and the areas have been isolated.".