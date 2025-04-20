Salaries in Russian IT segment to continue growing in 2025 — SuperJob

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The highest average market salaries in Russia were registered in the IT sphere and they will continue growing in 2025, President of the SuperJob job service Alexey Zakharov told TASS.

"If we talk about Moscow, SuperJob registers the highest salaries among line specialists in the IT sphere and commercial medical sector. The top ten highest median salaries of the Russian labor market consist of programmers for two third; one fifth is for other trades in IT or around IT, and one eights is for doctors," Zakharov said.

Salaries in the IT segment will continue growing but not for everyone, he noted. Employees in the IT sphere more and more focus on the practical experience of IT specialists. The demand for IT professionals will also grow further on, Zakharov added.