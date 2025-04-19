Europe invests in arms production in Ukraine amid uncertainty with US — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. Kiev's European allies are considering investments in weapons production in Ukraine as an alternative to arms supplies due to the possible termination of military assistance from the US, The Washington Post reported, citing a European official.

According to him, "more countries were eyeing the model of pouring money into Ukraine’s defense industry instead of dispatching weapons", because European countries' own reserves have been exhausted as a result of long-term assistance to Kiev. The newspaper also pointed out that the stocks of American weapons transferred by the previous Washington administration are running out, and "doubts have festered about whether Europe can fully compensate for a possible halt to American aid."

The Washington Post’s source emphasized that in this case, European countries will be able "to use Ukraine as a testing ground for developing weapons, such as drones, in which they don’t have as much experience."

US President Donald Trump didn't clarify earlier whether he intends to stop providing military assistance to Ukraine if the talks on a peaceful settlement end unsuccessfully. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after three years of supporting Ukraine and spending billions of dollars, the US has reached a point where it needs to focus on other tasks.