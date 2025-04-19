Zelensky claims that Kiev is ready to observe ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has stated that Ukraine will adhere to the Easter truce and is prepared to extend it if a lull is established on the frontline. He noted, "Ukraine will act in a mirror-like manner - the way it will be on the Russian side."

He added, "If complete calm prevails, Ukraine offers to extend the ceasefire beyond Easter Sunday hours on April 20 onward," posting this message on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky also mentioned, "At 9:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. GMT) and at 10:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT), I expect detailed reports from Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky following his communication with brigade and unit commanders on the frontline."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce from 6:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21, during a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff. The truce will last for 30 hours. Moscow hopes Kiev will follow suit and cease fire as well. Putin stated that Ukraine’s response will reveal its true willingness and capacity to participate in peace negotiations. He emphasized that Russia has always been open to negotiations and welcomes the efforts of the United States, China, and other countries to achieve a fair resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.