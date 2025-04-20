IMF to lower global economic growth forecast due to US tariffs — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may revise downward the forecast of global economic growth due to trade tariffs introduced by the US administration, Bloomberg news agency said.

The world’s economy is expected to experience the first shock waves provoked by Washington’s tariff policy very soon. The IMF may therefore announce lowering of the global forecast next Tuesday, the news agency said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva assumed the downward revision of the forecast for global economic growth because of US tariffs in an online interview with Reuters. Tariffs create high uncertainty and undermine confidence, she said. The longer will be the uncertainty, the stronger will be its impact of world economy’s growth, Georgieva noted.