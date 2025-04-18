China to take required measures to protect its interests if US introduces harbor fee

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. Beijing speaks against Washington’s plans to introduce a port fee for vessels built in China and will take measures to protect its interests, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"China expresses strong discontent and decisive protest in connection with that," the ministry said. "China will keep an eye on developments in the US and will decisively take required measures to protect its rights and interests," the ministry added.

US plans pose a serious potential damage to lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, destabilize production and supply chains and breach WTO rules, the ministry said. "They seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral trade system and the international trade and economic order," it noted.

China urges the US to follow principles of the market economy and fair competition, the ministry stressed.

The US Office of Trade Representative said earlier that the US will introduce the port fee for vessels made in China, which will start to be collected from October and will gradually grow during the next three years.