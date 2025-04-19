Russian delegation arrives at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, April 19. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia’s St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation has arrived at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the ceremony of the descent of the Holy Fire, a TASS correspondent reported.

After the ceremony a part of the holy relic will be brought to Moscow for the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Hundreds of pilgrims are now waiting in the temple for the descent of the Holy Fire.

The St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation traditionally organizes the bringing of the Holy Fire to Russia. Representatives of various dioceses will receive the Holy Fire at the Vnukovo airport, and the same evening representatives of the Foundation will take the Holy Fire to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior for the Patriarchal Easter service. In addition, lamps with the Holy Fire will be delivered to 15 churches in Moscow, where everyone will be able to light their lamps during Holy Week.

In 2025, Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter, or the Resurrection of Christ, on April 19.