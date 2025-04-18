Russia's Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, 10th in NHL history with at least three

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. Russian right-winger from the Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kucherov has been awarded the Art Ross Trophy for the second consecutive year, bringing his career total to three, the NHL’s press office said in a statement.

"The 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season concluded with Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov capturing his third career (and second straight) Art Ross Trophy as the League’s scoring champion," the statement reads.

Kucherov, who played in 78 of his team’s 82 games in the 2024/2025 NHL regular season, racked up 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists), topping all his peers to win the coveted Art Ross Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL player who leads the league in points.

According to the NHL’s statement: "He became the 10th player to win the Art Ross Trophy - first presented in 1947-48 - at least three times, joining Wayne Gretzky (10), Gordie Howe (6), Mario Lemieux (6), Phil Esposito (5), Jaromir Jagr (5), Connor McDavid (5), Stan Mikita (4), Bobby Hull (3) and Guy Lafleur (3)."

"Kucherov, who did not own even a share of the League lead in scoring until March 29 and overcame a deficit as large as 11 points, became the 14th player in NHL history to record at least three career 120-point seasons," the statement added.

This is Kucherov’s third Art Ross Trophy overall, and second straight. Last year, he posted a career-high 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists). He also previously won the trophy in the 2019/2020 NHL year, tallying 128 points (41 goals and 87 assists).

Kucherov is one of three Russians in history to win the Art Ross Trophy, along with Pittsburgh Penguins Yevgeny Malkin (in 2009, 2012) and recently crowned goals king Alexander Ovechkin (2008).

The Art Ross Trophy has been awarded 70 times to 29 players since its introduction in the 1947/1948 NHL season. The trophy’s namesake Art Ross was an NHL head coach and general manager, but is best known for being the inventor of the modern hockey puck, giving it slightly beveled edges for better control.