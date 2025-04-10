Ukraine fired 81 rounds, launched 78 drones at Belgorod Region over past day — governor

BELGOROD, April 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked seven districts in the Belgorod Region over the past day, launching 78 drones and firing 81 munitions, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In Krasnoyaruzhsky District, 63 munitions were fired in nine shelling attacks and attacks of 13 drones were detected, eight of which were suppressed and shot down, on the settlements of Krasnaya Yaruga and Prilesye, the villages of Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Popovka and Staroselye. In the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga, a civilian was killed in a drone strike on a car. His spouse, who was nearby, suffered injuries. A woman with mine blast trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds was treated at the Rakityanskaya hospital, then transferred to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 for further treatment," he wrote on Telegram.

Also, a civilian was wounded in an FPV drone attack on a car in the village of Krasnaya Yaruga. He is being treated as an outpatient. A single-family house, three cars and a GAZelle vehicle were damaged in the village. A single-family house was destroyed by fire in the village of Kolotilovka.

In the Valuisky municipal district, 22 drones attacked the town of Valuiki, the villages of Borki, Dvuluchnoye, Dolgoye, Karabanovo, Kukuyevka and Sukharevo, 12 of which were suppressed and shot down. Cars and five single-family houses were damaged. In the Shebekino municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Bezlyudovka, Bely Kolodez, Belyanka, Krapivnoye, Meshkovoye, Murom, Surkovo and Titovka came under attack with eight munitions and 19 drones, 16 of which were shot down or suppressed.

"A civilian sustains injuries in the town of Shebekino. A woman with barotrauma was treated in the Shebekino hospital, and her treatment continues on an outpatient basis. In the town of Shebekino, a gas pipe, six single-family homes, an outbuilding and two cars were damaged. In the village of Arkhangelskoye, a single-family home suffered damage. Overnight, explosive devices dropped from drones in the village of Murom damaged two single-family homes," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, villages in the Graivoron municipal district were subjected to three attacks with seven munitions and nine drones. A woman sought medical help after suffering a barotrauma in a drone attack in the village of Golovchino. She will be treated as an outpatient.