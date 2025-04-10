Russia dismisses innuendos about nonexistent threat by Bosnia’s top diplomat — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia strongly rejects innuendos from Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic aimed at inciting a nonexistent Russian threat, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

Earlier, Konakovic tried to blame Russia for an alleged attack on visiting German Deputy Foreign Minister Anna Luhrmann.

"We categorically reject these innuendos that are aimed at provoking a nonexistent `Russian threat’. We suggest the authors of baseless reports refrain from provocations and align their actions with the real hopes of the country’s peoples who seek to develop cordial ties with Russia," the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, Bosnia’s top diplomat therefore moved to "embrace shockingly bad Russophobia for which even his employees feel ashamed."

Zakharova criticized Konakovic’s statement as "clumsy to say the least." "It’s hard to guess whether Mr. Konakovic sought to win favor with his Western patrons or show to the entire world how capable he is of making fake news," she concluded.