IN BRIEF: What we know about prisoner swap between Russia, United States

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Artur Petrov, a Russian citizen who faced 20 years in a penal colony in the United States, has been swapped for US national Ksenia Karelina, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

TASS has compiled the key details about the exchange.

Prisoner swap

- Russian citizen Petrov has been exchanged for US national Karelina, the FSB told TASS.

- According to the FSB, Petrov has already been brought back to Russia.

- Karelina has been granted a pardon in a presidential decree, the FSB added.

- The Russian intelligence service thanked the United Arab Emirates for assisting in the prisoner exchange.

- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Karelina, who has been released by Russia, is currently aboard a flight bound for the United States.

Artur Petrov

- Artur Petrov was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at Washington’s request. He was charged with illegal exports of US-made microelectronics to Russia.

- The US Department of Justice said that Petrov, 34, "allegedly participated in a scheme" to procure large amounts of US-sourced microelectronics to a Russian business.

- The DOJ alleged that Petrov was involved in activities to evade US restrictions to supply sensitive equipment to Russia.

- On April 25, 2024, an appeals court in Cyprus ruled to extradite Petrov to the United States.

- On August 9, 2024, he was sent to the US.

Ksenia Karelina

- According to the FSB, Karelina, a 33-year-old Los Angeles resident, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on charges of high treason for collecting funds for the Ukrainian armed forces. The funds the holder of Russian and US citizenship had collected since February 2022 were later used to procure medicines, gear, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- On August 15, a court in Yekaterinburg sentenced her to 12 years in a penal colony.