KURSK, April 9. /TASS/. Russian forces are engaged in fierce battles to liberate the last two communities occupied by Ukrainian troops in the borderline Kursk Region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"Fierce battles continue in the village of Gornal and the farmstead Oleshnya where our fighters are grinding down the Ukrainian army manpower from air assault brigades and the 132nd reconnaissance battalion," the defense source said.

In the Sumy Region, the Ukrainian military launched another botched counterattack on the outskirts of the settlement of Veselovka. The enemy manpower was destroyed by Russia’s combined strike, he specified.