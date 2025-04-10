DONETSK, April 10. /TASS/. A group of civilians has been evacuated from the village of Velikaya Novoselka located near the combat engagement line in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a TASS correspondent reported.

The people decided to flee their homes amid non-stop artillery and drone attacks by Ukrainian troops.

It took several hours for soldiers of Russia’s Battlegroup East to rescue these people. The military provided electronic warfare and drone backing during the evacuation.

Currently, the evacuated people are in safety, receiving all necessary assistance.