Russian diplomat sees NATO seeking to move frontline eastwards, with no plans for peace

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is not planning to push Ukraine toward peace, on the contrary, it is seeking to move the frontline eastwards, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"The Alliance is not demonstrating even the slightest effort to prod its puppets toward negotiating a peace agreement. Rather the opposite is true, as the North Atlantic Alliance is doing everything to add fuel to fire in the [Ukraine] conflict," the Russian diplomat said. She quoted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as saying following last week’s meeting in Brussels that they wanted the frontline to move from the west to the east.

According to Zakharova, the NATO foreign ministers meeting on April 3-4 "showed yet again that member countries of this military-political union have not abandoned efforts to militarize Europe, while planning to confront Russia." Amid global aggressive plans, Ukraine is designed to play the role of a victim in what she called geopolitical confrontation with Russia.